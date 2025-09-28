Gautam Adani Arrives in Guwahati and Pays Tribute to Zubeen

The Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, along with his son Jeet Adani, arrived in Guwahati from Ahmedabad.

Adani arrived in the city today, paid tribute to Zubeen Garg, and reviewed progress at Guwahati Airport.

Gautam Adani took a heartfelt initiative to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg. He visited the singer’s residence at Kahilipara, where he offered his respects and shared a moment of remembrance with Garima Garg and Zubeen’s family member. This gesture by Adani was seen as a mark of respect for Zubeen.

Adani has expressed his willingness to support Zubeen Garg’s family in preserving the singer’s legacy in any way they deem fit.

Adani mentioned that his team will contact Garima Garg in the coming days to discuss the matter further.

He also personally conveyed to the family that he has always admired Zubeen’s music. Adani also remarked, “I have never seen such a gathering for any artist’s demise before.”

During his visit to Assam, Adani is scheduled to attend multiple meetings, including a discussion with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to review ongoing infrastructure and development projects at Guwahati Airport.

He will assess the progress of the work and discuss further plans for operational efficiency of the airport terminal.

Also Read: Jonai Durga Puja Pandal Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Singer Zubeen Garg