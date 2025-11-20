Gautam Gambhir Visits Maa Kamakhya Temple Ahead of Second Test

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir paid a visit to Maa Kamakhya Dham at Neelachal this morning to seek the blessings of the goddess ahead of the much-anticipated second Test match between India and South Africa, scheduled to begin on 22 November at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati.

Accompanied by his team officials, Gambhir offered prayers at the temple.

The Indian cricket team, along with the South African side, arrived in Guwahati yesterday, ahead of the two-match Test series.

Upon arrival, the teams were escorted to their Radisson Blu Hotel to rest and prepare for the upcoming match.

Today, players from the India and South Africa Test teams will take the field for practice at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara.

The South African team, led by Temba Bavuma, began with fitness drills from 9 a.m., followed by net practice. The Indian team is scheduled to arrive at the stadium in the afternoon at 1 p.m. for their practice session.

