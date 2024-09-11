"Ghar Ki Murgi Daal Barabar”: Zubeen Speaks Out on Online Trading Scams

Amid ongoing search operations by the Assam police to apprehend the most wanted couple, Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah, singer and Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg made a startling revelation during a media interaction on Tuesday. He claimed to have known about the online trading scams that have recently surfaced in the state.
"I got all the information; I have my own ‘Sarkar’ from where I get the information. I knew about this case three to four months ago—that a major issue would arise, and many people would be in trouble. But I never spoke about it in public. I knew that one day this money laundering case would come up and be investigated. This is new for the people of Assam, but in other countries, there are major cases of money laundering. They all work in groups, and it’s not a good sign that such cases have emerged here in Assam. Many innocent people were duped. I want all the culprits involved in the stock market scam to be punished," Zubeen Garg stated.
When asked about the sudden disappearance of Sumi Borah and Tarkik Borah, Garg responded, "When people are at large, it means they have accepted that they have committed a crime. When you run away from something, that means you have admitted to your guilt. So, I believe it would be better if they surrender. Else, things will get more complicated for them. For how long can they run away?"
He further added, "Ghar Ki Murgi Daal Barabar—they will have to come back to Assam one day."
Meanwhile, Assam police have arrested Tarkik Borah’s brother, Amlan Borah, in Bihar in connection with the stock market trading scam. The arrest was made following the directives of Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh. Additionally, a Fortuner Sigma 4 model, bearing registration number AS01FL8009, linked to Amlan Bora, has been seized by the Guwahati police in Meghalaya. The vehicle is registered under Tarkik Borah's name, also known as Tapan Borah.
The investigation into the stock market scam continues, with Assam police intensifying efforts to locate Sumi and Tarkik Borah.