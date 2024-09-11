National

BREAKING: Tarkik Borah's Brother Arrested From Bihar

The arrest was made following the instructions by Assam Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh.
Amlan Borah, the brother of Tarkik Borah, has been arrested in Bihar in connection with the stock market trading scam.

The arrest was made following the instructions by Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh.

Meanwhile, a Fortuner Sigma 4 model, bearing registration number AS01FL8009, has been seized by the Guwahati police in Meghalaya.

The vehicle, linked to Amlan Bora, is registered under the name Tarkik Bora, also known as Tapan Bora.

Sumi Borah and her husband, Tarkik Borah, still remain at large as police continue to search for their whereabouts. More details to follow.

Conflicting Reports: Sumi Borah and Tarkik Borah's Whereabouts Unclear
