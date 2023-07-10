Tainted Ghograpar OC To Be Produced Before Court Today

Dismissed Ghograpar Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Biman Roy, accused of sexually molesting a minor female inmate, will be produced before a court, reports emerged on Monday.
As per initial reports, Nalbari Police will seek the extension of custody of the tainted cop, who has since been dismissed from duty after he was alleged to have clicked obscene pictures of a minor girl at the Ghograpar police station in the Nalbari district of Assam.
Earlier, Nalbari Police had been granted three-day custody of Biman Roy after the latter was found in an unconscious state at a railway station in Guwahati, days after he had gone missing since the incident came to light.
The accused cop Biman Roy was found unconscious at the Panikhaiti Railway Station in Guwahati on July 6. He was reportedly found by Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel and immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.
Addressing reporters, the superintendent of GMCH, Abhijit Sarma said, "An unidentified person was brought to GMCH at around 5.42 am today. The patient's Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) was low. It was recorded at 8/15."
"The doctors attending to him said that it was a case of food poisoning. At present his GCS is still low. Other than that, he is fine. Currently, one member of his family is with him. He was identified as Biman Roy," added Abhijit Sarma.
It may be mentioned that following the incident, the policeman had been on the run. The Assam director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh assured that lawful action will be taken against the accused if he was found guilty in the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the minor.
The incident had come to the fore on June 26 when a minor girl lodged a complaint at the police station against the police official alleging him of clicking obscene pictures of her and humiliating her in front of other officials inside the lock-up.
It was learnt that the victim girl had allegedly eloped with her lover on June 21, however, they were apprehended by the police and were bought to Ghograpar PS. Both of them were kept inside the lockup that night.
“I was forced to remove my clothes by the SI, but, I denied it. He then threatened me and hence I got scared and removed my clothes. SI has clicked my naked picture and had tried to harass me with his obscene gesture. In the morning, I had informed about the incident to a woman police official, but she asked me to keep quiet,” said the girl in her complaint letter.
Following this, a case has been registered against the police official vide Nalbari police station case number 287/23 under section 354(b)/509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and R/W section 12/14(1) of the POCSO act.
Assam Police DGP, GP Singh tweeted a picture of the accused Biman Roy and assured that lawful action will be against the Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ghograpar Police Station in Nalbari if he was found guilty in the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the minor.
However, by that time, the accused official Biman Roy was already on the run. He was dismissed from service immediately.
Later on, it also came to the fore that the disgraced OC of the Ghograpar PS, Biman Roy had been arrested earlier in the year 2017. Biman Roy had been arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Cell in May 2017 on charges of corruption.
As brought up by Asomiya Pratidin daily in 2017, Biman Roy had been accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000. The then OC of Boko Police Station in the Kamrup district of Assam, Biman Roy was arrested from Guwahati by the anti-corruption agency.
According to the newspaper report, Biman Roy had directed Boko Police sub-inspector (SI) Bokul Chetia to extort money from several individuals. The report stated that Bokul Chetia was caught red-handed by the anti-corruption probing body for allegedly releasing a truck numbered AS 01 DC 7767 that had been seized and kept at the Boko Police Station in connection with a criminal case.
Bokul Chetia reportedly released the truck on April 24 that year, belonging to one Nabajyoti Kalita, a businessman hailing from Guwahati’s Bhetapara, in exchange for Rs 10,000. After he was caught and produced before a lower court, Chetia confessed before the court that he had been instructed by the Boko PS OC Biman Roy to take the bribe in exchange for releasing the truck.
After he was caught, Bokul Chetia was promptly suspended from services and based on Chetia’s confession; the anti-corruption cell had arrested Biman Roy. It later came to the fore that he had been taking bribes for a long time from everyone including businesses and general people.