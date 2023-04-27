Girl Kidnapped On Way Home From School, Rescued Near Devi Singh Ghat in Tezpur

A minor was allegedly kidnapped by a notorious man while she was returning home from her school in Tezpur on Thursday. The incident was reported at Dandinath Kalita Primary School in the afternoon hours.
Speaking to media, a head-teacher of the said school said, “Today an unfortunate incident took place at my school where a minor girl was abducted by a man while she was returning back home from school. A woman passerby spotted the man and approached the wrongdoer for his suspicious behaviour with the minor girl.”
Later, the girl was rescued near Devi Singh Ghat. The kidnapper however, managed to escape from the spot.