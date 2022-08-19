GMC Commissioner Debasish Sharma Transferred In Major Rejig

In a major reshuffle in several top administrative positions in Assam on Friday, IAS Debasish Sharma, Commissioner of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Morigaon district.

An official order from the Governor of Assam notified about the changes. He will be replaced by the DC of Sivasagar district, IAS Megha Nidhi Dahal who has been posted as the Commissioner of GMC.

Apart from that, IAS Prakash Ranjan Gharphalia, the DC of Morigaon was transferred and posted as the Secretary to the Housing and Urban Affairs Department of the state government.

The order read, “In the interest of public service, Shri Debasish Sharma, IAS(SCS-2011) Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation and Joint Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, Mumbai (Additional) is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Morigaon and Joint Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, Mumbai (Additional).”

It further read, “In the interest of public service, Shri Prakash Ranjan Gharphalia, IAS(SCS-2011),Deputy Commissioner, Morigaon is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Housing and Urban Affairs Department.”