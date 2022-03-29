GMC Elections: AAP Announces Third List of Candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its third list of candidates for the upcoming Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections on Tuesday.

Names of candidates for 12 wards of the GMC were announced today.

The names were announced at a press conference held at the AAP headquarters in Ganeshguri Assam’s Guwahati by the party’s Assam in-charge Rajesh Sharma.

Candidate names for a total of 37 out of the 60 wards have been announced by the AAP so far.

Notably, names of 10 candidates were announced in the first list, 15 candidates announced in the second list and 12 names were announced in third list.

The AAP has pledged to look into crucial problems faced by the common people of Guwahati. The issues include clean drinking water, electricity and good roads.

The AAP has also promised to keep up to Arvind Kejriwal's ideology and take the party forward.

After a massive win in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing to repeat its victory in the Assam too as the party had earlier announced to contest GMC.

Also Read: Assam: Drugs worth Rs 5 Crores Seized in Bokajan, 3 Arrested