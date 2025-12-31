GMC Mayor Outlines 2026 Plans, Highlights Cleanliness & Infrastructure Wins

Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) MayorMrigen Sarania addressed a press conference at the GMC office in Uzanbazar, outlining the city’s achievements over the past year and plans for 2026.

During the conference, the Mayor highlighted that GMC secured 44th place in the national cleanliness competition and was recognised as the cleanest city in the Northeast region. The Corporation successfully managed waste disposal and collection while beautification projects were initiated across the city.

To enhance water supply, GMC introduced new water tankers, with 250 additional vehicles planned for waste collection. Over 6,000 new free water connections have been provided, including connections for temples, community halls, and public event spaces.

Looking ahead, GMC plans to invest ₹132 crore in new projects over a 6–8 month period beginning in January 2026. To control flooding, 550 drainage lines will be cleared by February or March, and rainwater harvesting measures will be implemented to address waterlogging. Citizens have been urged to adopt these measures.

In revenue, GMC has collected ₹70 crore in taxes, with ₹4 crore collected in the last month alone. Citizens are encouraged to pay pending taxes by March 31, as substantial dues remain. In the past year, unpaid taxes totalled over ₹100 crore.