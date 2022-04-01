GMC Polls: Scrutiny of Nomination Papers Concludes

Scrutiny of nomination papers for the upcoming Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections was conducted at the Rabindra Bhawan in Guwahati in Assam on Friday.

The scrutiny was conducted under the guidance of Pallav Gopal Jha, the District Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro).

A total of 217 candidates have filed their nominations for contesting in 60 wards across Guwahati.

According to reports, the nomination papers of two candidates were rejected. The nomination papers of 215 candidates were considered valid.

Pallav Gopal Jha said, “I would like to thank all officers for the peaceful completion of scrutiny of nomination papers today. We also hope that the GMC elections would take place peacefully.”

“We will send the names of the validly nominated candidates to the Assam State Election Commission today,” Jha added.

The state election commission postponed polling and counting dates of the GMC elections, after the BJP, Congress and AGP demanded a rescheduling of dates in view of the upcoming festival, Rongali Bihu.

The revised date of polling is April 22, whereas counting of votes will take place on April 24.

