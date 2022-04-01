IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in NE States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rainfall over some parts of Northeast India in the next few days.

IMD forecasted heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

The IMD tweeted, “Isolated heavy rainfall over Assam-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during next 5 days; over Nagaland, Manipur on 1 April and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim on Sunday and Monday (3 April and 4 April).”

Meanwhile, the IMD also predicted heat wave conditions in other parts of the country for the next five days. Heat wave conditions will prevail in some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next five days.

IMD has predicted heat wave conditions over Himachal Pradesh, south Haryana, Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Vidarbha in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on April 1 and 2.

Also Read: Assam: AASU Stages Statewide Protest over Price Rise