Goalpara BJP Leader Murder: Accused Sent to 5-Day Police Custody

Prime accused in the Goalpara BJP leader Jonali Nath, Hasanur Islam was sent to five police custody by the court on Monday.
The Criminal Investigation Department of Assam police sought 14 days of custody of Hasanur to interrogate him in the case registered under the CID Assam, however, the court eventually granted four days police custody to the CID Assam police.
Earlier this evening, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) Assam said that the accused, Hasanur Islam, and the victim, Jonali Nath, was in an illicit relationship for the past two years.
Addressing the press conference here in Guwahati, DIG Assam CID Debraj Upadhyaya said, “The accused has confessed that he killed the woman and dumped her body on the National Highway on Sunday night. The victim had an illicit relationship with the accused for the past two years and was supposed to get married to another woman. To discuss on this and their relationship, the victim had expressed her wiliness to meet with him once. Accordingly, he visited her and they met inside a car. There was a heated argument between the two, after which the accused beat her roughly on the neck, then grabbed her with his bare hands and strangled her to death. The same has been confirmed by the forensic doctors.”
After noticing that she was bleeding and fell unconscious, the accused dumped her body nearby a national highway, the CID official informed.
It has also come to the fore that before committing the crime, the defendant contacted the officer in charge of the regional police station and informed him that he wanted to stay away from the woman.
Prima facie, it is believed that only accused Hasanur Islam was involved in the murder case however, the CID is still continuing their investigation.