3-Way Accident In Assam's Goalpara Leaves 10 Severely Injured

A three-way accident left 10 people seriously injured in Goalpara district's Rangjuli town. An overspeeding bus rammed into a passenger vehicle and a crane on Saturday.
As per reports, the inter-district bus plying between Assam's Goalpara and Guwahati was speeding beyond prescribed limits on the National Highway 17 when the driver lost control.
The bus hit a Wagon-R car and veered off to hit a roadside crane. While, the car was damaged, the bus and the crane ended up on the nearby fields.
At least 10 people sustained injuries in the incident. A passenger on the bus said, "I boarded from Dudhnoi and was headed to Guwahati. After crossing Rangjuli, the bus hit a small car. The car turned turtle and the bus hit a crane further ahead. After hitting the crane, both vehicles went into the fields nearby."
"Around 10-12 people have been injured mostly on the face and head. The bus was speeding," he added.
Earlier this week, two deaths were reported in separate road accidents in Assam. A collision at Kakopathar’s Maithong under Tinsukia district, where a Bolero pickup truck, registered as AS 23 DC 0768, collided with a motorcycle bearing registration number AS 23 T 4513, left 65-year-old Dipen Neog dead.
In a separate road accident in Lakhimpur, a teacher identified as Baneshwar Ligira was killed after being struck by a Bolero pickup van while on his way home.