7 Held in Suspected Moral Policing Case in Assam’s Goalpara

At least seven people have been apprehended on Wednesday in a suspected moral policing case in Assam’s Goalpara district.
According to sources, one man was beaten to death by the accused in Solmari area on suspicion of being a thief on Monday night. The following morning, the police recovered the body of the man.
Meanwhile, the wife of the deceased said that he went to the shop at night to buy some groceries but did not return adding that the police recovered the body the next morning.
The apprehended accused have been identified Putul Das, Prakash Rabha, Ramprasad Das, Rupjyoti Rabha, Upajit Rabha, Swapan Rabha and Ratul Biswas.
Earlier, a tragic incident of moral policing came to the fore from Guwahati’s Hengrabari locality where a minor was tied to a pole and beaten by a mob for an alleged theft that the boy committed.
As per initial reports, the boy was tied up and physically abused for almost two hours. However, no one reportedly came forward to help the child. The incident has sparked outrage among the people.
A section of the people expressed their displeasure at the incident. Later on, it also came to the fore that the people involved in torturing the youth had failed to inform the police about the incident.
Moreover, what was even more concerning is the fact that it took place right in front of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office and deputy commissioner office.