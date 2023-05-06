7-Year-Old Charred to Death in House Fire in Assam’s Goalpara

In a tragic incident, a 7-year-old child was chaired to death in a massive house fire that broke out in Assam Goalpara on Saturday night.
The fire broke out at a residential house belonging to Shahjahan Ali in Lewari area where the child was killed in the tragic incident.
The deceased, identified as Abdul Khaleque, was the child of Shahjahan.
Two houses belonging to Shahjahan was burnt to ashes in the fire despite attempts made by locals to douse the fire.
A police official at the spot said, “As soon as we received information regarding the fire incident we passed that information to the fire brigades. As the road towards the spot was not in proper condition so it took us to time reach the spot on time. I must say that the locals have helped in every way possible however, we couldn’t save their house and it was destroyed. But it was fortunate enough that it couldn't spread to other residential house.
Meanwhile, it is suspected that the reason behind the fire might be due to a short circuit however, a probe is on to identify the exact cause of the fire.
On February 16, a 4-year-old child was charred to death in a tragic house fire that broke out at Khandarkur under Assam’s Barpeta district.
According to information, the mother and grandmother of the child were also injured during the ordeal.
The mother’s timely action saved two of her children, however, one of them couldn’t be taken out of the burning dwelling in time.
Two cattle heads were also killed in the fire, sources informed.
It was suspected that the fire was triggered by a earthen lamp that. The exact reason is yet to be established.
Sources further said that the father of the victim wasn’t home when the incident took place.
Fire tenders later reached the scene and doused the fire but the damage was already done.
Following the incident, a pall of gloom descended upon the village with many locals mourning the unfortunate death of the child.