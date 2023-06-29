Adult Tusker Dies Of Electrocution In Goalpara

An adult wild elephant was found dead in a forest in Assam’s Goalpara district on Thursday.
The carcass of the male tusker was recovered from a forest area near Dhupdhara village in Rohjuli Tehsil.
It is suspected that the tusker died due to electrocution, sources informed, adding that injury marks was visible on its face and trunk.
Forest officials were informed of the incident and they arrived soon after.
An investigation to ascertain the exact cause of its death has been initiated.
Earlier on Tuesday, a 70 year old woman was trampled to death by a wild tusker nearby the Guwahati Airport.
The incident took place at Satargaon locality under Azara police station. The deceased has been identified as Kanchan Rabha.
According to reports, the woman was ferociously attacked by the elephant on prowl from nearby reserve forest.
A local onlooker while speaking to the media said, “We saw the elephant coming down from the nearby reserve forest in search of food last night, when the woman tried to scare away the elephant by flaming a torch light. Within moments, the pachyderm charged upon the woman goring her with its tusks and trampling her with a frightening ferocity.”
The woman collapsed on the spot, the local added.