Assam: 4-Year-Old Killed In Bike Crash; Family Alleges Ambulance Delay
A 4-year-old child tragically lost her life in a head-on crash between two bikes in Assam’s Hailakandi district on Thursday.
Sources said the child was travelling on one of the bikes with her father when the mishap occurred. Two others sustained grievous injuries, one of them being the deceased’s father.
While deceased child has been identified as Anisa Mehtab Siddique, the two injured are Misal Ahmed and Sultan Ahmed (the father of the child).
Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased claimed that the child could have been saved if an ambulance had arrived sooner.
They said that the ambulance from Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) did not arrive on time and the girl unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.
The body has now been taken to SMCH for post-mortem.
