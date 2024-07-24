Assam: 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Goalpara Tusker Attack

In a tragic incident, a man lost his life and two women were injured in an elephant attack in Assam’s Goalpara district on Tuesday night.
The deceased, identified as Gajendra Barman, was among the victims of the attack which took place in the Lakhipur region. Sources said that the tusker strayed into Ambari village, where it confronted and trampled Barman to death.
Two women of the same family, Tulsi Barman and Sonmani Barman, were grievously injured in the attack.
The elephant also caused extensive damage to their residence, causing walls to collapse and belongings to be scattered.
The injured women were later taken to a nearby medical center for treatment.
Earlier this month, a man was killed in a wild elephant attack while he was on his way home on a motorcycle in Tinsukia district.
The victim, identified as Sanjeev Das of Pengeri, was attacked by the wild elephants in the elephant corridor near Dibrujan bridge on the Pengeri-Phulbari link road. Despite the quick response from locals who rescued the seriously injured man and rushed him to the hospital, Sanjeev Das succumbed to his injuries on the way.