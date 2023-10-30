Goalpara
Assam: 1 Dead, Several Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash in Goalpara
Following the major collision, the injured were rushed to hospitals in Rangjuli and Dhupdhara for immediate medical attention.
In a major road accident, one person died on the spot after a passenger bus, a four-wheeler and a scooter collided in Assam’s Goalpara district on Monday morning.
According to sources, the incident was reported on National Highway No. 17 in Dhupdhara area where a scooter, a Bolero car and a passenger bus crashed into each other killing the driver of the four-wheeler while several others sustained severe injuries.
It is further learned that the conditions of the two occupants of the Bolero car are in critical condition.