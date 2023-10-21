'We're Investigating The Matter,' Diganta Barah on Shraddhanjali Flyover Mishap

Hours after the major accident atop Shraddhanjali Flyover in Zoo Road area, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah on Saturday informed that the circumstances under which the mishap took place are being investigated by the police.
Barah said, “It is not only our job to impose fines or punish for violating the traffic rules or disobeying laws but it is our responsibility to save a person's life. We have tried to create awareness on road safety as much as we can but unfortunately, accidents took place yesterday night. So, I request everyone to be aware and careful.”
“We are investigating the circumstances under which the accidents took place atop Shraddhanjali Flyover that caused significant damage to the boundary railings of Assam map structure,” Barah said adding, “We have seen the video of the young women sitting on the roof of the car.”
With this, the police commissioner has warned to follow all rules and regulations during the Durga Puja festivities.
Earlier today, a drunk driver of the vehicle who caused significant damage to the railing of the Assam map structure atop Shraddhanjali Flyover in Guwahati’s Zoo Road area was arrested by the city police.
Two home guards sustained injuries after the XUV 700 car that the accused driver hit them and crashed into the railing. Following the incident, the injured jawans, Saniram Boro and Rupam Kalita, registered a case against the driver at Geetanagar Police Station (Traffic) based on which he was arrested.
The driver was identified as Kuldeep Parasar, a resident of Himachal Pradesh.
During the early hours today, Kuldeep in an inebriated state crashed into the railings boundary of the Assam map structure at the prominent Zoo Tiniali trisection atop Shraddhanjali Flyover.
The XUV 700, bearing the registration number AS01 FP 3591, was heading Ganeshguri side from Chandmari area when it crashed into the railing boundary of the state map structure causing significant damage.
Meanwhile, a group of three to four girls were spotted crossing the newly inaugurated Shraddhanjali Flyover in Guwahati’s Zoo road while sitting atop a moving vehicle.
In an undated viral video, it was seen that the Hyundai vehicle, bearing the registration number AS01 EM 9222, took a U-turn at Commerce Point and headed to cross the flyover where the girls were spotted sitting on the roof of the vehicle.
Later, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) summoned the owner of the vehicle to appear before Geetanagar Police Station (Traffic).