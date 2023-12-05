Assam: 3 Killed, 1 Injured In Separate Road Mishaps In Goalpara

Three persons were killed in separate road accidents that occurred in Assam's Goalpara district on Monday night.
In the first instance, a truck driver and its handyman were tragically killed after their truck collided with a roadside tree at Rangjuli in Assam’s Goalpara district on Monday night.
The truck bearing registration number ‘AS-01-GC-1515’ was en route to Guwahati city when the driver suddenly lost control, which resulted in the truck veering off the National Highway and crashing into a huge tree.
As the impact was huge, both the driver and the handyman were killed on the spot with the truck sustaining significant damage. The deceased have been identified as Anjay Rabha (26) and the handyman, Ajay Sarkar (40).
The incident was reported near Marapara village close to National Highway 17 at Rangjuli.
Following the mishap, Rangjuli police reached the scene and recovered the bodies for post-mortem.
In another incident from Goalpara, a biker lost his life while another was grievously injured in after colliding head-on with a pickup van at Arimara area in Krishnai town.
Local police were notified of the accident, who reached the spot and transported the injured to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, one of the bikers succumbed to his injuries, while the other is undergoing treatment.
The deceased has been identified as Baguwan, while the injured individual has been identified as one Aagiyar.