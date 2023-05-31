Assam: 8 Arrested Over Death Of Forest Official In Goalpara

As many as eight people were arrested on Wednesday over the death of a forest department official after an altercation over timber smuggling in Assam’s Goalpara.
This comes after a forest department official was killed and three others were left critically injured after a clash broke out over alleged timber smuggling on Tuesday.
Those arrested today were identified as Bhadreswar Rabha, Mohen Rabha, Dulal Rabha, Suraj Rabha, Prahlad Rabha, Ananda Rabha, Prafulla Rabha and Rajni Rabha.
Meanwhile, they are currently being kept at Dudhnoi Police Station in the Goalpara district of the state.
It may be noted that the scuffle reportedly broke out at Krishnai Salpara Darapara in Goalpara following an operation launched by the forest department against specific inputs of illegal timber smuggling at the Boro Matia Reserved Forest where a group of suspected timber smugglers attacked the team with sharp weapons.
According to sources, some local people of the area were also involved in the attack which took place after the investigating team had seized a tractor and a timber stash meant for smuggling out discretely on Monday night.
The smugglers looted the team of officials, snatching their mobile and two gold rings, sources said.
The deceased forest department officer has been identified as Rajbir Ahmed. The three injured officers have been identified as Mobinur Rahman, Najrul Islam and Mustafa Ali. They were rushed for urgent medical attention and are undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
After the police rescued injured Rajbir Ahmed from the incident spot, he was admitted to the Solace Hospital in Goalpara. He was then shifted to the Excel Care Hospital in Guwahati for advanced treatment where he was declared dead.
Speaking about the incident, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) said, "A very tragic incident has occurred. Hope the police will conduct a thorough investigation. Our staff has been attacked by sharp weapons. They have been attacked by machetes and also with bamboo. I have been told that a group of people had surrounded the forest officers. The driver and one of our officers named Mobinur Rahman have been targeted. Till now, the police have not arrested any person in connection to the case. However, their efforts in saving the lives of the staff have been recommendable. They have taken action at the right time. I would like to thank the police for this."