Assam: Child Killed, 2 Injured as Tuskers Go On Rampage; Over 50 Houses Damaged

Man-Animal conflict is a never ending issue in Assam and another such incident has come to the fore on Sunday night where a child was killed and two others were grievously injured in an encounter with wild elephants in Golaghat district.
The incident was reported from Shyamraipur T.E at near Numaligarh town.
According to information received, a herd of wild elephants ventured into the area on Sunday night, presumably in search of food.
The irate tuskers then went on a rampage, damaging at least 50 houses in the vicinity. During the ordeal, an 8-year-old child was killed while his mother and father sustained injuries.
The deceased child has been identified as one Rohit Kumar.
Forest officials later reached the incident spot to assess the situation. Currently, the elephant herd is roaming at a nearby tea garden.
Recently, a wild elephant was seen roaming the streets of Panjabari in Assam's Guwahati, creating panic among locals.
In a video captured by locals of Panjabari, the tusker was seen entering the residential area and roaming freely on the streets.
According to spectators, the elephant came from the Army Camp in Narengi.
Meanwhile, this triggered panic among the people of the area. The main road in Panjabari was blocked for a long time as a result of the jumbo’s presence in the area.
However, efforts of locals helped in chasing the elephant safely out of the area without causing any damage to life and property.