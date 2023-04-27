Assam: Class 8 Student Found Hanging Inside School at Goalpara

The incident was reported from Mahatma Gandhi Senior Secondary School located at Bhalukdubi area in the district.

The deceased student has been identified as Nilotjyoti Barman, a student of class 8 in the school.

The reason behind taking the extreme step is yet to be established.

Local police have been informed of the incident. More details awaited.

Recently, a minor girl who eloped with a boy allegedly committed suicide inside a sub-centre of Childline Madhubani namely ‘Sakhi’.

The incident was reported at Mahabairav locality in Tezpur under Assam’s Sonitpur district.

The identities of both the boy and girl have not been revealed as they are minors by age; moreover, they belong from a minority community.

According to reports, the girl was in a relation with the boy and had earlier escaped with the boy; however, the Mahabairav police later apprehended them.

The girl was subsequently lodged in ‘Sakhi’ for counseling. The body of the minor girl was later found hanging inside the campus.