"Assam CM is a demon feeding on people’s suffering": MLA Rasheed Alam slams CM over eviction drives

The Goalpara district administration and forest department are preparing to resume a large-scale eviction drive on November 9 and 10, targeting illegal encroachments on approximately 153 hectares of land across ten reserved forest areas in the district.

Officials said the operation follows Chief MinisterHimanta Biswa Sarma’s directive to reclaim encroached forest lands across Assam.

Controversy and Political Reaction

MLA Rasheed Alam strongly criticized the Chief Minister, calling him “like Ravan, a demon, a bloodthirsty ruler who feeds on the suffering of people.”

Alam alleged that Sarma is tormenting ordinary citizens out of fear of losing his position and warned, “The tears and curses of the evicted families will surely fall upon Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

He even linked the CM’s actions to health consequences, claiming, “As the Chief Minister himself says that committing sins causes cancer, and since he is committing such sins, he will inevitably suffer from cancer.”

Eviction Details

District Forest Officer Tejas Moriswami stated that around 1,685 hectares of land in the ten reserved forest zones are currently under encroachment, with 153 hectares earmarked for immediate clearance.

Over 600 families residing illegally in these areas have received eviction notices. Residents on patta lands have been temporarily exempted from the drive.

The targeted areas include Dubapara Luptachar, Pakhiura, Beharphuli, Darogar Alga, and 126 No. Uzrir Char, located northwest of the historic Sri Surya Pahar and south of State Highway 46.

Many of the settlers, reportedly displaced earlier due to erosion by the Jolajoli River, have been living in these forest lands for 25–30 years.

Preparations and Legal Challenges

Authorities confirmed that preparations are complete, with bulldozers and other heavy machinery ready for deployment. Some residents have voluntarily begun vacating the forest areas ahead of the drive.

A section of affected residents approached the Gauhati High Court, which temporarily halted evictions on patta and government-allotted lands.

Despite this, the administration remains firm on continuing the drive in forest and non-patta areas.

Residents expressed confusion over their land status, questioning why plots were allotted by the revenue department if the areas were officially marked as reserved forests.

While most citizens do not oppose the eviction outright, they have urged the government to ensure rehabilitation arrangements for genuine landless families affected by the operation.

