Golaghat Forest Officials Summoned Over Alleged Misconduct

Senior officials of the Forest Department, including the PCCF, CCF, and Golaghat DFO Gunadip Das, were summoned on Friday before the Assam Legislative Assembly’s Law Implementation Committee amid allegations of illegal activities in the district.

The committee took note of multiple complaints against the Golaghat Forest Department, including incidents in the Nambor Daigrong Wildlife Sanctuary’s buffer zones.

It is alleged that forest staff, while attempting to drive elephants in the Kawani area, opened fire on innocent villagers, putting them at risk.

Additionally, there are accusations of illegal mining of sand and stones at various sites in Golaghat.

Reports claim that individuals involved in these activities have collected money unlawfully from the extraction of forest resources.

MLA Mrinal Saikia had previously raised these concerns in the Assembly, questioning the department’s actions and alleged negligence in protecting both wildlife and the local population.

Following these complaints, the Law Implementation Committee summoned the senior officials to provide explanations.

The committee is expected to examine the testimonies of the PCCF, CCF, and DFO Gunadip Das in detail, and take further action based on the findings.

Also Read: Assam: Forest Department Foils Illegal Logging in Chapar, One Held