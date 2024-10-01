Assam DGP Confirms Viral Video of Goalpara Professor Is Not Related to ADRE

Following the circulation of a video showing Professor Majbul Haque Chowdhury, head of the English department at Goalpara College, allegedly collecting money under the pretext of fundraising for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade III and IV posts, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh confirmed that the video is old, dating back to February 2023, and is unrelated to any ongoing examinations.
The DGP also stated that the Goalpara police have been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the video to determine if any criminal activity occurred during its recording, paving the way for any necessary legal action.
The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows Chowdhury allegedly receiving a significant sum of money from an individual in the district, raising serious concerns among the public.
It has been revealed that Chowdhury is the son of Amjad Ali, a senior Congress leader and member of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), who is also an advocate by profession.