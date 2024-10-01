Assam DGP Confirms Viral Video of Goalpara Professor Is Not Related to ADRE

Following the circulation of a video showing Professor Majbul Haque Chowdhury, head of the English department at Goalpara College, allegedly collecting money under the pretext of fundraising for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade III and IV posts, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh confirmed that the video is old, dating back to February 2023, and is unrelated to any ongoing examinations.