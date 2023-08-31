Assam: Enraged Locals Vandalise Bus After It Runs Over 2 Bike Riders

Tensions flared after a tragic road accident claimed the lives of two motorcycle riders in Assam's Goalpara on Thursday.
As per initial reports, a speeding passenger bus rammed into two motorcycles leaving behind two riders dead on the spot at Krishnai in the Goalpara district of Assam.
The deceased riders were identified as Manowar Hussain and Hafizul Islam.
Meanwhile, another person was seriously injured in the incident. He was identified as Mahibul Islam.
The injured person was rushed to Goalpara Civil Hospital in a serious condition.
However, tensions flared following the accident as a section of enraged locals attacked the bus and vandalised it. The bus was left with broken windshield and window panes.
Local police was called in and they arrived at the scene of the incident. After a prolonged struggle, they were able to bring the situation under control, said officials.
Earlier on July 7, a major road accident took place at the Agia village in the Goalpara district of Assam in which a couple was killed on the spot, reports emerged.
Reports stated that a husband and his wife were amongst those killed in the accident as a four-wheeler collided head-on with an oncoming truck which was carrying cylinders on national highway – 17 near Agia village in Goalpara.
Meanwhile, three other people were also grievously injured in the resulting accident, officials informed. Those injured were immediately rushed to the Goalpara Civil Hospital.
The deceased husband was identified as Pabitra Poddar, while the identity of the woman was not immediately ascertained.