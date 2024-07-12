Golden Langur Electrocuted in Assam’s Bongaigaon, Power Dept Faces Backlash

A golden langur was tragically electrocuted to death in Assam’s Bongaigaon district on Friday.
The incident occurred in Bongaigaon’s Kakoijan this morning adding to a series of similar fatalities that have alarmed conservationists and nature lovers.
As per allegations, the three-year-old langur’s tragic death occurred due to the negligence of the electricity department. Reportedly, the young langur was electrocuted after coming into contact with an exposed power line, causing a commotion among its group members who sensed the unfortunate incident.
The Abhayapuri Forest Department officials after being informed about the incident took the body of the deceased langur for a post-mortem examination.
This incident adds to the growing number of golden langurs who have died from electrocution recently. In this regard, environmentalists and local organizations have repeatedly called for corrective measures to prevent such incidents, but the lack of prompt action by the authorities continues to put this rare species at risk.
Environmental organizations have urged the electricity department and local administration to take immediate action to prevent further incidents.
Notably, the golden langur, found only in certain regions of lower Assam, faces an ongoing threat due to unsafe power infrastructure.