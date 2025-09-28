Assam: Four Dacoits Killed in Police Encounter at Goalpara’s Dhupdhara

In a major operation, four suspected dacoits were killed in a police encounter at Ghiladubi under Dhupdhara Police Station in Goalpara district on Sunday.

According to police sources, acting on a tip-off about a vehicle carrying illegal arms, police personnel intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS 02 AE 2633. During the operation, an exchange of fire broke out, leading to the death of four suspected dacoits.

Officials confirmed that four pistols were recovered from the vehicle. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Bikali Model Hospital, Dhupdhara, for post-mortem examination.

Goalpara Superintendent of Police (SP) Navaneet Mahanta was present at the site and supervised the operation. As of now, the identities of the slain individuals are yet to be established.

Police have intensified investigations to ascertain the background and network of the group.

Also Read: Assam Extends AFSPA in Tinsukia, Charaideo, Sivasagar for Six More Months