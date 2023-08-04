Consumer Attacks APDCL Worker After Power Meter Displayed High Bill

In yet another incident, an Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) employee was attacked by a consumer on Friday in Golaghat’s Merapani area when his meter displayed a high amount electricity bill.
The incident was reported in Sibangpara area where the accused, identified Lakhi Saikia, attacked the meter reader, Chandan Gogoi, who went to the residential area to collect electricity bills from the residents.
Lakhi attacked Chandan after his electricity meter displayed the bill amounting to Rs. 400.
“I went to the area to collect electricity bill yesterday when the accused started using harsh words against me and was going to attack me. After noticing the intensity of the situation, I informed the officials at APDCL who suggested I leave the place as soon as possible for my safety,” Chandra said.
“Today, I went to his neighbor’s house to collect the electricity bill. He had two meters, one commercial and another domestic. The domestic meter displayed a bill amounting to Rs. 1,900 to which he questioned why it showed such a huge amount. The accused heard our loud conversation and again started using harsh words against me alleging that I made fake bills. Then he came hit on the ear and was going to destroy my phone. In a fit of rage he was going to attack me with a rod but fortunately, the neighbor intervened and stopped him from attacking me,” he added.
Chandan Gogoi is currently undergoing treatment at Golaghat Civil Hospital.
Meanwhile, a case has been lodged against the attacker and the police is currently investigating the matter.