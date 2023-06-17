Assam: One More Arrested In BJP Leader Jonali Nath's Murder Case

The BJP leader was murdered by the duo in a pre-planned conspiracy hatched by them, sources further informed.

Hasnur, who owns a cloth shop in Goalpara, was arrested earlier this week from Matia Bazar. Following his arrest, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police addressed a press conference where he revealed that Hasnur and the now-deceased BJP leader Jonali Nath were in an illicit relationship for the past two years.