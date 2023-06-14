Assam: BJP Leader Jonali Nath’s Husband Files Case Against IGP Debraj Upadhyaya

Following the claims made by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Assam, the husband of the deceased Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jonali Nath lodged a complaint against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Debraj Upadhyaya on the remarks made by him through press conference, reports emerged on Wednesday.
The husband of Jonali Nath, identified as Chandra Kumar Nath, filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Matia Police Station over the remarks made by IGP Debraj Upadhyaya stating that the deceased had an illicit relationship with the accused.
Notably, IGP Debraj Upadhyaya, in a press conference on Monday, said Hasanur and Jonali were in an illicit relationship for the past two years.
He said, "The accused has confessed that he killed the woman and dumped her body on the National Highway on Sunday night. The victim had an illicit relationship with the accused for the past two years and was supposed to get married to another woman. To discuss on this and their relationship, the victim had expressed her wiliness to meet with him once. Accordingly, he visited her and they met inside a car. There was a heated argument between the two, after which the accused beat her roughly on the neck, then grabbed her with his bare hands and strangled her to death. The same has been confirmed by the forensic doctors."
Meanwhile, the mobile phone of the deceased was recovered from behind the residence of the accused, Hasanur Islam.
It is learned that Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh will visit Goalpara today to take stock of the situation.