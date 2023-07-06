Assam: Several Passengers Injured As Bus Drives Into Ditch At Dudhnoi

A night-service bus carrying passengers met with an accident at Lela village in the Dudhnoi sub-division of the Goalpara district of Assam on Wednesday night, officials informed.
According to officials, the driver of the bus lost control and drove into trench along the roadside in the darkness of the night.
As per reports from the site of the accident, several passengers in the bus at the time sustained injuries.
Officials said that the bus was travelling from Guwahati and was headed to Dhubri when the accident took place.
Those injured were immediately rushed to Dudhnoi Hospital, added officials at the site.
Meanwhile, no deaths were reported in the incident.
Earlier on June 27, a youth, was killed in a major road accident in Assam's Bokakhat, reports emerged.
As per initial reports, a pick-up vehicle and a truck collided head on near an Indian Oil Petrol Pump in the Latabari village of Bokakhat subdivision in Assam's Golaghat district. The accident took place on the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday.
According to information received, a youth was killed on the spot as a result of the accident, while three others sustained injuries.
The deceased was identified as Nirmal Ram Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, those injured were referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for improved treatment.