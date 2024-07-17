Goalpara

Assam Police Nabs Dreaded Dacoit Linked To Businessman's Murder In Goalpara

This arrest follows the murder of businessman Ashok Gowal, who was robbed and fatally shot by unidentified assailants on July 8 earlier this month.
Pratidin Bureau

Assam police have apprehended a dreaded dacoit in Goalpara district in connection with the recent murder of a businessman.

The arrestee, identified as Jahidul Islam, was captured in the No 2 Baladmari area following an intelligence tip-off. Notably, Islam serves as the driver for the dacoit gang.

Gowal, a resident of Boro Bazaar in Goalpara, was traveling home from Dhupdhora with his son in his Alto car, carrying a large amount of cash. The dacoits, a three-member gang, ambushed them on the under-construction Agia-Solmari four-lane road, blocked their path, and shot Gowal before stealing all the cash.

Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene and recovered Gowal's body, launching an investigation into the incident. More arrests are expected.

