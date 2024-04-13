Assam Police Seize 10.20 kg of Opium in Goalpara; Woman Arrested

A significant quantity of opium, a banned and highly intoxicating substance, was confiscated in Lakhipur, Goalpara on Saturday afternoon.
Acting on tip-off, a team from Lakhipur police, led by officer in charge Maneshwar Bey, conducted a raid at the residence of Abdul Aziz in Shilapani village.
During the operation, the police recovered 10.20 kg of opium (known as Kani) from Aziz's house. The police promptly seized the illicit substance. It was reported that only Aziz's wife, Azama Khatun, was present at the time of the raid.
Following the discovery, Azma Khatun was arrested along with the seized opium and transported to the police station for further investigation. During interrogation, Azma Khatun allegedly disclosed that the seized opium had been procured from the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh.
Meanwhile, Lakhipur police continue their search for Abdul Aziz, the primary suspect in the case. The incident highlights ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to combat the illicit drug trade in the region.