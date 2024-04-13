Cannabis Smuggler Held With 5 Kg Stash In Assam's Hailakandi

In a successful operation, law enforcement officials arrested a notorious drug smuggler in Assam's Hailakandi on Saturday and seized a substantial stash of cannabis from his possession, officials informed.
According to the police, they got a top-off from local sources based on which the operation was carried out which led to the seizure of five kilograms of marijuana.
The individual arrested on suspicion of smuggling the cannabis was identified by the officials as Subhash Suklabaidya. He is now in the custody of the police awaiting further legal proceedings.
Hailakandi police said that the accused was traveling in an autorickshaw with the marijuana which was intercepted by the officials. The cannabis consignment was found when the police searched his belongings.
The confiscated marijuana, valued at a significant amount, was allegedly intended for distribution in the area. Additional details regarding the case are being kept confidential by the authorities for investigative purposes.