Assam: Road Mishap in Goalpara Leaves 8 Critically Injured

In a horrible road accident, at least eight people sustained severe injuries after the car in which they were travelling crashed into a tree in Assam’s Goalpara district on Sunday night.
According to sources, the accident was reported on National Highway No. 17 in Dhanubhanga area where a Tata Ace vehicle lost control over the wheels and crashed into a tree and then fell into a field. Following the road mishap, eight persons including the driver of the vehicle sustained grievous injuries.
The police after rushing to the spot rescued the injured and sent them to Rangjuli Hospital in critical condition for immediate medical attention. However, the doctor then referred them Goalpara Civil Hospital for advance treatment keeping in view their critical condition.
It has come to the fore that the vehicle was returning from Darangiri after delivering goods to a groom’s house when it met with the major accident.