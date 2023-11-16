Assam: Senior Asstt in office of Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer Held under Bribery Charges

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Thursday trapped red-handed Ashok Rabha, Senior Assistant in the office of the Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer, Dudhnoi under Goalpara district after he accepted a bribe from the complainant for land re-classification related matters.
Earlier, a complaint was received by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Ashok Rabha had demanded Rs. 5,000 as bribe from the complainant for land re-classification related matters.
However, unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today, on Thursday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam in the office of the Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer, Dudhnoi, Dist- Goalpara.
Ashok Rabha was caught red handed, in presence of independent witnesses, immediately after he accepted Rs. 2,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant in the office.
Finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, he has been arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam.
In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 16/11/2023 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 98/2023 under section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).
Necessary legal follow up action is underway.