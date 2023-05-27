Assam: Several Injured In Major Mishap At Dudhnoi

A tragic road accident took place on Saturday on national highway 17 connecting Dabli village in Dudhnoi in the Goalpara district of Assam to Borjhar in Guwahati. A passenger bus collided head-on with an oncoming pickup vehicle leaving several people seriously injured.
As per initial reports, the passenger bus bearing registration number AS 17 B 6898 was traveling to Guwahati from Goalpara when it collided with the pickup vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 MC 8252 which was headed towards Krishnai.
According to onlookers, the force of the collision was so huge that the bus was thrown off the road, while the pickup vehicle was left mangled. The driver of the pickup vehicle was trapped inside as a result.
Later on, after police arrived at the scene, they brought out the driver by cutting the vehicle with the help of locals. The driver was immediately rushed to a hospital in Goalpara in a serious condition.
The driver of the pickup vehicle was identified as Noor Ala, aged 32, and a resident of Rampur in Krishnai.
On the other hand, as many as 15 passengers of the bus sustained injuries in the incident. They were rushed to Krishnai hospital immediately.
Earlier this month, around 50 people, including men, women, and children, fell sick due to suspected food poisoning in Mariampur of Assam’s Goalpara district.
The victims reportedly ate fish during a feast, after which they started experiencing symptoms of food poisoning. Thirty people had been admitted to the Bikali Model Hospital, while twenty others were undergoing treatment at Rangjuli Hospital. Several individuals were sent to Goalpara in critical condition.
According to sources, it was suspected that the fish served during the feast may have caused the poisoning. Two of the victims were reported to be in critical condition.