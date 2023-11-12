Assam: Speeding Bike Hits Stationary Truck From Behind, Rider Killed

Rangjuli town in Assam's Goalpara district witnessed a tragic road accident on Saturday night which left one person dead on the spot and another severely injured.
According to preliminary reports from the spot, the victims were coming on a motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle was speeding when it hit a stationary truck from behind.
As a result of the accident, the rider of the motorcycle was killed on the spot. The pillion rider was injured in the incident and was rushed to a nearby infirmary for immediate medical attention.
Meanwhile, the deceased rider of the motorcycle was identified as one Pawan Kumar Shah. The injured pillion rider was identified as one Sutrajit Basumatary.
Further details are awaited.