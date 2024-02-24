Assam: Wild Tusker Tramples Couple To Death In Goalpara

A man and a woman were tragically trampled to death by a wild elephant at Lakhipur in Assam’s Goalpara district on Friday night.
Accordingt to information received, the pair, believed to be a couple, encountered a herd of elephants while traveling from Lakhipur to Hati Gaon village on a motorcycle. As a result, both of them were attacked and fatally trampled by an irate tusker.
The identities of the deceased are yet to be established.
Local police and forest officials later reached the scene and recovered the bodies for post-mortem.
Last month, a herd of wild elephants ran rampage in Assam's Kaliabor causing the death of at least two people. The incident took place near Hatigaon Bagan in Kaliabor in the Nagaon district of Assam.
A herd of wild elephants had ventured out of the wilderness and were trampling the paddy fields, causing losses to the farmers.
This led to a group of locals attempting to chase the elephants away from the fields. However, instead of moving away, the elephants were enraged by the attempts to chase them away and ran at the people.
In the resulting attack, two people were tramped to death, it has come to the fore.