Awareness Camp Held at Goalpara School on Importance of Millet

In accordance with the International Year of Millets, 2023, an awareness camp was held under Assam Millet Mission amongst children of Habanggiri ME School under Kochdhowa Development Block in Goalpara which aimed to create awareness of adding Millet to our diet amongst teachers and parents as well as the localities. The Millet growers of the area also took active part in the camp.
In the meeting, Bagaram Boro, SDAO, Nodal Officer of AAM, Goalpara discussed the benefits of Millet cultivation and consumption. He also added how adding Millet to our food habits can reduce the hidden hungers and how Millet is beneficial for increasing immunity.
He explained why Millet is called super food or a golden food. Bagaram Boro interacted with the students and asked them if they wanted to try the new super food, to which they replied energetically - "Yes".
Homen Brahma, BTM Kochdhowa presented a PowerPoint presentation to explain the importance of Millet cultivation and consumption.
About 100 students, 15 teachers and 30 Millet growers took part in the awareness camp. Priyanka Das, ADO Matia, Avinash Patgiri, ADO Dudhnoi and Sukanya Medhi, ME Goalpara was also present during the event.
At the end of the event the District Agriculture Office Goalpara made arrangements to prepare Millet Payasam and Laddus which was distributed amongst all at the school playground. The students of the school liked the recepie and said it was something new that they have tasted. Some of the teachers gave their feedback which stated that the Payasam was stomach filling.