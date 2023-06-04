International Year of Millets: Meeting Held Under Assam Millet Mission in Goalpara

In accordance with the International Year of Millets, 2023, a meeting was held under Assam Millet Mission amongst the Millet growers of Habanggiri Village under Kochdhowa Development Block in Assam’s Goalpara on Sunday.
In the meeting, Bagaram Boro, SDAO, Nodal Officer of AAM, Goalpara discussed the benefits of Millet cultivation and consumption.
He also added how adding Millet to our food habits can reduce the hidden hungers and how Millet is beneficial for increasing immunity. He explained why Millet is called super food.
There was also a question answer round at the end where the farmers asked questions on how to increase productivity and they were eager to know about Millet recipes.
Homen Brahma, BTM Kochdhowa presented a PowerPoint presentation to explain the importance of Millet cultivation and consumption.
About 55 Millet growers took an active part in the meeting. Sukanya Medhi, ME Goalpara was also present during the event.