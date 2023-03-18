Central Task Force Visits Assam to Check Excessive Use of Pesticides

A central Taskforce team visited Assam's Goalpara for checking the indiscriminate use of pesticides and chemicals and interacted with the Agriculture Development Officers (ADO) of the district.

They had a discussion with the Alliance for Agri Innovation (AAI) and Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA) at the District Office's chamber in the District Agriculture Office, Goalpara.

The team visited the pesticide retail dealers in several places including Dhupdhara, Bikali ADO Circle, Tiplai, Rangjuli ADO Circle, Borpathar, Rangjuli ADO Circle, Simlitola Bazar, Matia ADO Circle, Goalpara Town, Agia ADO Circle.

Rajib Kumar Bhuyan, Sr. ADO, Directorate of Agriculture, Khanapara, Assam, Kamal Das, PO Directorate of Agriculture, Khanapara, Assam, Hitesh Bezbaruah, SDAO Dudhnoi, Bandana Patgiri, Sr. ADO Goalpara and Bipul Nath, ADO Rangjuli were present during the visit to various retail dealers of fertilizers.