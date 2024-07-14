Goalpara

Elderly Woman Allegedly Raped and Assaulted in Assam’s Goalpara

In a disturbing incident in Matia, Goalpara, Assam, a 70-year-old woman was reportedly raped and subjected to attempted murder by an assailant who had come to graze her cow.

As per reports, the perpetrators, wearing clothes over their faces and in a state of undress, attacked the woman. Despite their attempt to choke her, she fought back fiercely, biting the attackers and managing to escape.

The victim, now severely traumatized, has undergone medical examination at Matia Adarsh Hospital, with plans underway to transfer her to Goalpara for further treatment.

The Goalpara police suspect the culprits belong to a specific community, sparking widespread outrage and concern throughout the district, informed sources.

