Forest Official Death: 3 Absonding Accused Surrenders Before Goalpara Police

A week after the death of a forest department official in Assam’s Goalpara district, three people were arrested in connection with the case, reports emerged on Wednesday.
The Dudhnoi Police arrested the three accused who have been identified as Ranjan Rabha, Kushal Rabha and Jitul Rabha.
The accused were on the run after committing the crime, however, on Tuesday night they surrendered before the police in Dudhnoi after which they were arrested, sources said.
So far, nine accused had been arrested in connection with the case of which eight were remanded in police custody for ten days.
It may be noted that on May 29 a scuffle reportedly broke out at Krishnai Salpara Darapara in Goalpara following an operation launched by the forest department against specific inputs of illegal timber smuggling at the Boro Matia Reserved Forest where a group of suspected timber smugglers attacked the team with sharp weapons.
According to sources, some local people of the area were also involved in the attack which took place after the investigating team had seized a tractor and a timber stash meant for smuggling out discretely.
The smugglers looted the team of officials, snatching their mobile and two gold rings, sources said.
The deceased forest department officer has been identified as Rajbir Ahmed. The three injured officers have been identified as Mobinur Rahman, Najrul Islam and Mustafa Ali. They were rushed for urgent medical attention and are undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
After the police rescued injured Rajbir Ahmed from the incident spot, he was admitted to the Solace Hospital in Goalpara. He was then shifted to the Excel Care Hospital in Guwahati for advanced treatment where he was declared dead.
Speaking about the incident, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) said, "A very tragic incident has occurred. Hope the police will conduct a thorough investigation. Our staff has been attacked by sharp weapons. They have been attacked by machetes and also with bamboo. I have been told that a group of people had surrounded the forest officers. The driver and one of our officers named Mobinur Rahman have been targeted. Till now, the police have not arrested any person in connection to the case. However, their efforts in saving the lives of the staff have been recommendable. They have taken action at the right time. I would like to thank the police for this."