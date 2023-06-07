Forest Official Death: 3 Absonding Accused Surrenders Before Goalpara Police

Speaking about the incident, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) said, "A very tragic incident has occurred. Hope the police will conduct a thorough investigation. Our staff has been attacked by sharp weapons. They have been attacked by machetes and also with bamboo. I have been told that a group of people had surrounded the forest officers. The driver and one of our officers named Mobinur Rahman have been targeted. Till now, the police have not arrested any person in connection to the case. However, their efforts in saving the lives of the staff have been recommendable. They have taken action at the right time. I would like to thank the police for this."