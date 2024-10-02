Goalpara College Professor In Viral Video Taking Money Surrenders

Majbul Haque Chowdhury, the head of English Department of Goalpara College surrendered before the police on Wednesday after a video of him allegedly accepting bribe went viral on social media.
Chowdhury, the son of senior Congress leader Amjad Ali, courted controversy after a video of him was widely circulated in which he was seen handling bundles of cash.
Although initial reports suggested that he took money in exchange for providing jobs under the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE), Assam Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh claimed that the video was old. However, the DGP did order an inquiry into the matter, directing Goalpara Police to "ascertain the criminality".
"This is an old video of February 2023 and has no connection with any ongoing examination. However, @Goalpara_Police has been instructed to ascertain the criminality of any, at the time of recording of video for further lawful action," GP Singh wrote replying to Pratidin Time's video on X.
In the wake of the incident, Chowdhury today surrendered at the Goalpara Sadar Police Station.