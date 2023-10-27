Goalpara’s Dhupdhara Police Station ASI Caught Red Handed While Accepting Bribe

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam arrested the Asstt. Sub Inspector (UB) Ahmed Ali of Dhupdhara Police Station in Goalpara district of Assam for demanding a bribe amount of Rs 5,000 bribe from the complainant for accepting a compromise in a family dispute. Later, the ASI reduced the amount of bribe to Rs. 3,000.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate to take necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today, on Friday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, at Dhupdhara PS area, district- Goalpara.
ASI (UB) Ahmed Ali was caught red handed at 7:45 PM, infront of a shop near Dhupdhara PS, immediately after he accepted Rs. 2,500 as part of demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered and has been seized accordingly in presence of independent witnesses.
In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on October 27, 2023 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 88/2023 under Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).
Necessary legal follow up action is underway.