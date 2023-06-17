Jonali Nath’s Death Case: Police Custody of Prime Accused Extended

The police custody of the prime accused in the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jonali Nath has been extended by five days, reports emerged on Saturday.
Islam was produced before a lower court today where the police requested his custody to be extended by nine days however, the court remanded him in police custody for five days, sources said.
Earlier today, Assam Police made another arrest in the murder case of the BJP leader. The arrestee, identified as one Ajibur Rahman, was apprehended from Matia in Goalpara district.
The prime accused in the case, Hasanur Islam, confessed to Rahman’s involvement in the murder during interrogation, following which the latter was arrested, sources informed.
The BJP leader was murdered by the duo in a pre-planned conspiracy hatched by them, sources further informed.
Ajibur Rahman will be produced before the court on June 18.
Meanwhile, it is established that the Hasanur gave a contract to Ajibur Rahman to help him to kill the BJP leader.
Rahman confessed that he was paid a sum amount of Rs. 20,000 after he helped the accused commit the crime and was supposed to be paid more before they got caught in the murder case.
It may be mentioned that Hasanur, who owns a cloth shop in Goalpara, was arrested earlier this week from Matia Bazar. Following his arrest, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police addressed a press conference where he revealed that Hasnur and the now-deceased BJP leader Jonali Nath were in an illicit relationship for the past two years.
The statement by the CID, however, didn’t go down well with the family members of the deceased BJP leader. Dissatisfied by the investigation and the subsequent revelation, the husband of Jonali Nath, identified as Chandra Kumar Nath, filed an FIR against the IGP over his remarks at the press conference.
In the presser, IGP Assam CID Debraj Upadhyaya said, “The accused has confessed that he killed the woman and dumped her body on the National Highway on Sunday night. The victim had an illicit relationship with the accused for the past two years and was supposed to get married to another woman. To discuss on this and their relationship, the victim had expressed her wiliness to meet with him once. Accordingly, he visited her and they met inside a car. There was a heated argument between the two, after which the accused beat her roughly on the neck, then grabbed her with his bare hands and strangled her to death. The same has been confirmed by the forensic doctors.”
After noticing that she was bleeding and fell unconscious, the accused dumped her body nearby a national highway, the CID official informed.
Initially, it was learned that only Hasnur was involved in the murder, however, the CID were continuing their investigation.
Earlier this week, the lifeless body of Jonali Nath was recovered from National Highway No 17 near Shalpara, Krishnai.
Nath was the BJP's District Secretary for Goalpara. She was a resident of Matia.
At the time of the incident, sources informed that miscreants had murdered and discarded her body on the national highway before fleeing the spot. The body was spotted by locals on Sunday night following which they informed authorities.
Several injury marks were found on her body, indicating that she was savagely assaulted before her demise. Reportedly, Nath was last seen by locals at a market in the afternoon hours of the ill-fated day.