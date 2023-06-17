Jonali Nath’s Death Case: Police Custody of Prime Accused Extended

In the presser, IGP Assam CID Debraj Upadhyaya said, “The accused has confessed that he killed the woman and dumped her body on the National Highway on Sunday night. The victim had an illicit relationship with the accused for the past two years and was supposed to get married to another woman. To discuss on this and their relationship, the victim had expressed her wiliness to meet with him once. Accordingly, he visited her and they met inside a car. There was a heated argument between the two, after which the accused beat her roughly on the neck, then grabbed her with his bare hands and strangled her to death. The same has been confirmed by the forensic doctors.”